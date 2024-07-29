NEIRO, a Meme Coin, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list WAFFLE, a meme coin, on the PUMP Zone. For all CoinW users, the NEIRO/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 28th 2024, at 15:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of NEIRO, we are launching the "NEIRO bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Origins and Community Growth

The origins of the NEIRO token trace back to 5 AM on July 28th when the owner of the Doge prototype, Kabuso, announced the adoption of a new Akita dog named Neiro. This announcement marked the earliest issuance of the NEIRO token, captivating the crypto community and beyond.

The NEIRO project was initiated by the lady behind "KABOSU," who decided to adopt a new dog named NEIRO. Although the token currently has no specific utility, its launch has been entirely fair, with a total supply of 999,998,390 NEIRO tokens.

Despite the absence of institutional investors, the NEIRO community is rapidly growing, boasting 2,997 followers on Twitter and 1,146 members in its Telegram chat group. This vibrant community is a testament to the enthusiasm and support surrounding the project.

With 8,168 holding addresses and a liquidity pool exceeding $1.1 million, the NEIRO token has experienced an astounding 100X price increase, propelling its market capitalization to an impressive $18 million. The token is also trending on Twitter, driven by the widespread excitement around "NEIRO's new dog" and other related IPs.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent NEIRO prize pool will be up for grabs from July 28th, 2024, at 15:00 to August 6th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC).

