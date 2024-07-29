Layer3 (L3) lists on Bitget's Launchpool after successful Premarket

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has added Layer3 (L3) to its launchpool after the success of premarket listing. To enhance the visibility and boost users for their contributions, users staking assets in the Launchpool promotion can grab from a share from 6,163,000 L3 tokens. The trading and farming for L3 tokens will start at 10 AM UTC, 30th July 2024. With Bitget's launchpool exposure, users receive the chance to gain better rewards from their initial investments.



In the launchpool promotional period, participants can earn rewards based on their staked volume with various activities around BGB, USDT and L3 token. Additionally, a Candybomb event will run from the trading date to 6th August, which will bring more incentivized engagements to Bitget users.

Bitget Launchpool enables users to stake and earn tokens with user-friendly terms and conditions. By staking with BGB or other coins into the Launchpool, users have the chance to earn free airdrops, earnings, and access to a substantial prize pool.

With Layer3 users can discover crypto learning with interactive quests, making learning fun, engaging, and rewarding. Layer3 aims to scale its user base further and integrate with more blockchain ecosystems. The platform currently supports 25 blockchains and plans to expand this number, bringing in more users and enhancing interoperability.

Layer3's listing on Launchpool provides it with better exposure from Bitget's vast community. The platform is accessible with just 1 USDT worth of any token supported in a pool, making it an attractive option for users with diverse investment capacities. Rewards in Launchpool are calculated based on the estimated annual percentage yield (APY) from staked assets. This mechanism provides a straightforward and transparent reward system, offering flexibility for users to stake or un-stake tokens at any time. Making trending projects such as Layer3 more accessible to everyone.

This year the highest ROI for a single pool on Bitget Launchpool reached an astonishing 6.59%, with the highest annualized return at 329%, and an overall average annualized return of 146%. Launchpool's advantage lies in its higher frequency of new projects—nine projects launched in just five months, averaging two per month. Bitget's launchpool has listed projects such as Merlin Chain (MERL), Ethena (ENA), Zetachain (ZETA) and most recently the exclusive listing of Upland's Sparklet token. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs.

For information on participating in Layer3 Launchpool on Bitget, please visit here.

