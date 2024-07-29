Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LO AN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.