Dry Ice Market Growth will Occur Impressively at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034, reaching USD 4.46 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The development of the dry ice machines industry around the world is expected to increase demand for dry ice. Manufacturers in large multinational corporations and private firms have made significant contributions to the dry ice market's revenue growth.

NEWARK, Del, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dry ice market growth likelihood is forecasted to encompass a path of progress at an impressive CAGR of 7.8%. It will elevate the dry ice market size to USD 4.46 billion by 2034, lifting it from USD 2.09 billion in 2024.



The healthcare sector and the biomedical field are growing, which requires efficient storage and transportation of surgical instruments, medical apparatus, and biomedical specimens. This generates demand-side trends for dry ice, driving the market growth.

Machinery cleaning processes are revolutionized, where organizations use dry ice blast techniques rather than traditional water and chemical cleaning. This helps businesses achieve their sustainability goals, driving the subject market.

The awareness about dry ice use and its benefits is increasing, supporting market growth. Moreover, the food and beverage industry excessively uses dry ice to increase the shelf life of food items. Hence, this is another growth driver for expanding the market size.

Technological innovation and upgradation help the subject market to meet supply-side trends more effectively. The production of CO 2 becomes convenient and effective, which drives the subject market.

The solid form of carbon dioxide is known as dry ice. Solid carbon dioxide is distinguished by a direct phase change from solid to gaseous state without undergoing phase change into the liquid with increasing temperature.

Dry ice is frequently used instead of traditional water-based ice because it has a lower temperature when compared to water-based ice and does not melt into a liquid form, making it waste-free. Furthermore, unlike some other refrigerants, dry ice is non-flammable and non-toxic.

Dry ice, as a low-cost product, is expected to see increased demand in a variety of applications in the near future. As the number of fires increases, so does the demand for the dry ice to restore and renovate industrial and residential buildings. These factors, combined with dry ice's non-combustible and non-toxic properties, are expected to drive global market growth further.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The food and beverage industry uses dry ice the maximum, capping the market space of the segment to 38.4%.

The Indian dry ice market growth is estimated to be the highest during the forecasted period, with a forecasted CAGR of 12.8%.

The United States of America will lead North America at a CAGR of 4.8%, creating numerous growth prospects for leading dry ice manufacturers.

Based on the type, dry ice pallets find a wide range of applications, which will help the segment occupy 54.5% of the market space in 2024.

“Handling dry ice might be a critical market challenge as it can damage the operator’s physical health,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Dry Ice Market Growth?

The rapidly increasing demand for frozen foods, as well as the growing use of dry ice as a refrigerant in the food and shipping industries, are expected to significantly drive the dry ice market's growth. Significant growth in the transportation industry is expected to support product shipping, providing impressive revenue growth opportunities for the dry ice market. With rising long transportation trips, grocery stores and the healthcare industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the dry ice market in the coming years.

During the forecast period, the dry ice market is expected to grow steadily. The growing demand for dry ice as a refrigerant in the food and transportation industries is driving the growth of the global dry ice market. Another factor expected to drive the global dry ice market is the use of dry ice for industrial cleaning via dry ice blast cleaning. It is a safer alternative to the use of cleaning solvents and other chemicals. Furthermore, rising demand for frozen foods is expected to propel the global dry ice market forward.

Why is Asia-Pacific Emerging as an Opportunistic Dry Ice Market?

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific dry ice market is expected to experience the highest growth in the dry ice market. The evolution is being driven by the increasing demand for dry ice in food preservation treatment.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most important region in the global dry ice market. Europe is likely to follow suit. The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for dry ice in the industrial sector, transportation, health care, and entertainment industries in China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape

The demand-side trends suggest that the dry ice market growth is attributed to the expanding key players meeting consumer demands. Moreover, various key competitors innovate to bolster their presence in the market. They also use mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a niche in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Polar Ice Ltd

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

SICGIL India Limited

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Tripti Dry Ice Co.

Dry Ice UK Limited

Central McGowan

Thomas Scientific

Merck KGaA

Some recent key market developments are as follows:-

In November 2021, Central McGowan acquired Preferred Welder Sales. Before this, the organization acquired Fessler Carbonic Gas in Des Moines in March, followed by Metro Welding Supply in April of the same year. These three acquisitions helped the organization bolster its competitive position in the market.

In December 2022, ASCO CARBON DIOXIDE LTD. launched a refilling system for dry ice pellets. Dosing dry ice pallets into small containers by maintaining high precision and accuracy was possible due to this system. Hence, this gave a competitive niche to the organization.

Dry Ice Market - Key Segments

By Type:

Dry Ice Pellets

Dry Ice Blocks

Other Dry Ice Types



By Application:

Dry Ice for Food & Beverages

Dry Ice for Storage & Transportation

Dry Ice for Healthcare

Dry Ice for Industrial Cleaning

Dry Ice for Other Applications



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





