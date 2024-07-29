Payment Analytics Software Market to be at $4.8 Billion Opportunity, and Share Growing at CAGR of 4.6% by 2030

Payment Analytics Software Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The payment analytics software market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of smartphones and 5G networking may act as the major driving factor for the market.

Payment analytics software is the integration and processing of payment data from various sources such as credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, and money transfers. It can help businesses by providing insights into their revenues, payment trends, and customer shopping behavior if used correctly. The global payment analytics software and transaction landscape is rapidly changing as the number of enterprises and consumer proclivity for digital transformation grows, as does the proliferation of smartphones. Mobile phones, digital card payments, as well as point-of-sale (POS) at general merchandise connectors are driving payment analytics software market growth. Furthermore, the dramatic growth in smart phones across emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The global payment analytics software industry is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, and region. By type, the market is classified into cloud based and web based. By enterprise size, the analysis has been divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include ProfitWell, BlueSnap, Databox, Payfirma, Yapstone, CashNotify, HiPay Intelligence, PaySketch, Revealytics, and RJMetrics.

The report focuses on the global payment analytics software size and the major products & applications, where payment analytics software are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall Payment analytics software share in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

