“Hobonichi Globe” - A Cutting-Edge AR Globe with Pop-Up 3D World Information, Launching Globally This Summer

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly successful Hobonichi Globe from Japan has been completely reimagined and is now being launched exclusively in the United States and the United Kingdom. This innovative globe ushers in a new era by using cutting-edge AR technology to transform a simple decorative item into an interactive and educational experience. To explore, download the free Hobonichi Globe app and view the globe through your smartphone or tablet screen. You will see various worlds pop up in 3D, including depictures of real-time Earth, space, and dinosaurs. Sales of the Hobonichi Globe began on August 2, 2024 on Amazon in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as at select retail locations.

Official Website

https://www.1101.com/store/globe/en/

Concept Movie

https://youtu.be/KmPB_JwYCps

What is the "Hobonichi Globe"?

The Hobonichi Globe is a unique globe with no axis or frame, allowing you to easily hold it, carry it, rotate it, and view the Earth from any angle. Since its debut in 2020, the Hobonichi Globe has become a sensation in Japan with over 200,000 units sold. It has received high praise from both the educational and stationery sectors.

By downloading the free Hobonichi Globe app on your smartphone or tablet, you can access AR content from around the world in multiple languages. The free Hobonichi Globe app has been completely updated for its release in the United States and the United Kingdom.

At the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, in March 2024, we received a range of positive feedback from visitors. Attendees described the Hobonichi Globe as “simple and elegant,” “very innovative,” and noted that “it’s like having an encyclopedia right in your hand.”

AR Contents in the app

The AR contents include the following five features:

- *The World Right Now*

View the latest cloud cover, rainfall, and wind, and watch as day and night pass over the globe.

Data is updated every 30 minutes.

Open live camera feeds to view select spots around the world as they appear right now.

You can have our living, breathing planet at your fingertips!

—————————

Weather data: Weathernews Inc.

Image data: NASA

—————————

- *Countries around the World*

The Hobonichi Globe turns into a 3D world atlas, full of information about countries everywhere!

Tap a country’s flag to see its population, GDP, average working hours and other interesting facts.

—————————

Data: United Nations 'World Population Prospects,' 'National Accounts;' Central Intelligence Agency 'The World Factbook;' etc

—————————

- *Dinosaur Observatory*

Watch the ancient world come to life as the globe fills with dinosaurs rendered in gorgeous 3D detail.

Tap any prehistoric creature to see it leap out right in front of your eyes.

Use the slider to experience them at life size—if you dare!

Includes audio commentary with the results of all the latest research.

—————————

CGI (Amazing Dinoworld) © NHK

Masato Hattori

Paleogeographic maps by C. R. Scotese, PALEOMAP Project

Supervising editor: Makoto Manabe PhD (National Museum of Nature and Science, Japan)

—————————

- *The World This Week*

Watch videos showing changes in cloud formation, precipitation, and temperature over the last week.

Using the time slider, you can track the path of typhoons, fluctuations in temperature, and more—all with total freedom!

—————————

Weather data: Weathernews Inc.

Image data: NASA

—————————

- *Planet Adventure*

Blast into space and view a scale model of the solar system with the Hobonichi Globe at the center.

Tap a planet to see its distance from other planets, or use the dropdown menu on the bottom left to adjust its rotation speed. Each planet also has a button on the bottom right that offers audio commentary and further astronomical facts.

Toggle the Manual/Auto option on the bottom left to control the movement of the planets!

—————————

Supervising editor: Junichi Watanabe Ph.D. (National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)

—————————

Choose from two models

Two types of models are available: a 5.9” model that showcases the Earth as seen from space without borders or country names, and a 7.9” model featuring color-coded information about countries around the world. Both models offer access to AR content through the free Hobonichi Globe app.

Product Information



- Hobonichi Globe 5.9” model

Diameter: 5.9” / 15 cm

Price: $45.99 (US)

£44.95 (UK)

List of stores where you can buy the Hobonichi Globe 5.9” model.

- Amazon.com

(US) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D89456WR?ref=myi_title_dp

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D89456WR?ref=myi_title_dp

- CORNERSHOP HIGHTIDE(NY)

- 3rd Floor Brooklyn(NY)

- Unicorn(VT)

- KADO(CA)

- Castle Toys(AB, Canada) and more

- Hobonichi Globe 7.9” model

Diameter: 7.9” / 20 cm

Price: $150.00 (US)

£140.40 (UK)

List of stores where you can buy the Hobonichi Globe 7.9” model.

- Amazon.com

(US) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D89BQXWM?ref=myi_title_dp

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D89BQXWM?ref=myi_title_dp

- CORNERSHOP HIGHTIDE(NY)

- NORTHLANDZ World's Largest Miniature Wonderland(NJ)

- Kanvas(FL)

- Darling Botanical Company(MI)

- ZING(TX)

- KADO(CA)

- Castle Toys(AB, Canada) and more

About Hobonichi Co., Ltd.

Founded by copywriter Shigesato Itoi in 1998, Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, also known as “Hobonichi,” is our flagship website which offers a variety of free content, such as interviews, essays, and live blogs, covering an endless range of topics. In addition to the Hobonichi Techo, the website sells many other original products.