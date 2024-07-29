Water 4 Mercy Celebrates Clearwater Central Catholic High School Students' Impactful Mission in Tanzania

CCC students and local residents gathered around the newly inaugurated water tap, a beacon of hope and transformation. Students in front of a Mapinduzi water project plaque Robert Boyd

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Nermine Khouzam Rubin in 2018, Water 4 Mercy, a USA based non-profit organization focused on addressing the severe water and food shortages in sub-Saharan Africa, is proud to share the incredible achievements of six dedicated students from Clearwater Central Catholic High School who traveled to Tanzania this summer to provide life giving water and food to villages in dire need. Their behind the scenes experience was recently featured on ABC Action News, highlighting the passion and commitment of our volunteers.

The students’ journey to Tanzania was filled with profound experiences and heartfelt interactions. Each village welcomed them with dancing, chanting, and gifts. Gracie Chung, a junior expressed, “They gave us such a warm welcome, and they were so happy to see us.“

During their stay, the students experienced the harsh realities of water scarcity, including the laborious process villagers endure to collect water. Since its inception, Water 4 Mercy has made a lasting impact, installing clean water systems in 19 villages and enhancing the overall well-being of the region by providing nutritious food to approximately 70,000 people, leading to improved health and quality of life." This number is soon to increase as we committed to adopting another village during this trip.

The highlight of the trip was the inauguration of the agricultural drip irrigation system at Mabalangu Village, marked by a plaque bearing the school’s name. Senior and Water 4 Mercy board liaison Alivia Tevis shared, “Since 2021, we’ve raised over $36,000 through fundraisers, and it’s beautiful to see our efforts result in clean drinking water and now nutritious food for the Mabalangu villagers.”

Water 4 Mercy trains the village members to maintain new water systems and introduces advanced agricultural techniques, ensuring long-term sustainability and economic growth.

Water 4 Mercy continually seeks donors to support their mission, with the goal of making more villages fully sustainable. “It costs $100,000 to make a village fully sustainable,” Rubin noted, hoping the ABC Action News segment will inspire more people to contribute. For more information about donating to Water 4 Mercy or starting a school or community club, please visit water4mercy.org

Water 4 Mercy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing sustainable water solutions to communities in sub-Saharan Africa, transforming lives through the gift of clean water and agricultural training.