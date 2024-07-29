Almana by Muhammed El Sepaey Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards
Muhammed El Sepaey's Innovative Hospital Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Almana by Muhammed El Sepaey as the Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Almana's innovative design within the architecture industry.
Almana's award-winning design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs in the healthcare architecture sector. By prioritizing patient well-being and incorporating advanced sustainability practices, the design aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits to users, such as reduced anxiety, faster recovery times, and improved staff satisfaction.
The hospital's gentle curves and undulating landscape form create a healing connection to nature, both inside and out. The design combines advanced practices for lighting, day-lighting, and water treatment systems, targeting a 50 percent energy reduction compared to similar facilities. Clear functional zoning, modular arrangements, and seamless wall finish systems contribute to the hospital's operational efficiency and safety.
This recognition from the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Muhammed El Sepaey and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award highlights the potential for Almana's design to inspire further advancements in healthcare architecture, emphasizing the importance of creating patient-centric healing environments.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152335
About Muhammed El Sepaey
Muhammed El-Sepaey is an award-winning architect from Saudi Arabia with extensive experience in the industry. His approach prioritizes human-centric design principles, focusing on creating healing environments that engage patients in the conscious process of self-healing and spiritual growth. El Sepaey's designs are examples of attitudes rather than mere designs, and his passion for healthcare architecture is evident in his work.
About Almana Group
The Almana Group is one of the renowned, independent, family-owned group of companies in the Gulf region. With 4 ultra-modern multi-speciality hospitals and a state-of-the-art Dental Center, Ebrahim M. Almana & Bros. Co. stands tall as the largest medical company and healthcare provider in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The group employs more than 7,000 well-trained, experienced, and professional personnel, serving different sectors of the medical market with a diversified approach.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, and social relevance. The award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future innovations, and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design.
About A' Design Award
The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, from star architects to leading construction companies. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants showcase their design vision and gain global recognition for their superior architecture and structure design skills. The competition, organized annually since 2008, welcomes entries from all countries and industries. Through a blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://architecturedesigncompetition.com
