Enterprise Video Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company Enterprise Video Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise video market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.72 billion in 2023 to $22.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased internet penetration, a shift to remote work, growth in video streaming services, rising demand for on-demand video content, enhanced user experience, cost reduction in video production, corporate training and communication needs, and the and the expansion of e-learning platforms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The enterprise video market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5G network expansion, increased adoption of hybrid work models, demand for high-quality video content, growth in virtual and augmented reality, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and the and the expansion of cloud-based video solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Video Market

The increasing demand for remote work and collaboration is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise video market going forward. Remote work and collaboration refer to individuals or teams working together seamlessly from different locations using digital tools and technologies. Remote work and collaboration are rising due to advancements in technology, changing work preferences, and the need for flexibility amidst global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprise video in remote work and collaboration serves to bridge the gap between geographically distributed teams by enabling effective communication, virtual meetings, and shared access to knowledge resources, thereby fostering productivity and cohesion among remote workers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the enterprise video market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Major companies operating in the enterprise video market are focused on technology and analytics integration such as AI video analytics, to analyze video data and extract valuable insights for security, operations, marketing, and decision-making purposes. AI video analytics in enterprise video optimizes video content, enhances security, and provides actionable insights through advanced data analysis and machine learning algorithms.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, Webcasting

2) By Services: Integration And Deployment, Managed Service, Professional Service

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Application: Corporate Communications, Training And Development, Marketing And Client Engagement

5) By End-User: Information And Technology (IT) And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Life Sciences, Media And Entertainment, Education, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the enterprise video market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise video market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Enterprise Video Market Definition

Enterprise video refers to the use of video technology within businesses and organizations for communication, training, marketing, and collaboration purposes. Its primary aim is to enhance internal and external communication, streamline processes, and drive engagement and productivity within the enterprise setting.

Enterprise Video Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enterprise Video Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise video market size, enterprise video market drivers and trends, enterprise video market major players, enterprise video competitors' revenues, enterprise video market positioning, and enterprise video market growth across geographies. The enterprise video market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

