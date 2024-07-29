Global Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gestational trophoblastic disease market has demonstrated strong growth, expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.06 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. It will grow to $2.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as public health initiatives, improved understanding of disease pathology, medical research and clinical trials, development of targeted therapies, and shifts in treatment protocols.

Increasing Cigarette Smoking Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cigarette smoking is expected to propel the growth of the gestational trophoblastic disease market. Cigarette smoking involves the inhalation of tobacco smoke, which contains harmful chemicals and toxins that can damage the DNA of trophoblastic cells. These cells, responsible for forming the placenta, can experience abnormal growth and division, leading to gestational trophoblastic disease. For instance, in July 2022, Statistics Canada reported a 45.2% increase in cigarette production from August 2021 to August 2022. Additionally, the total number of cigarettes sold increased by 11.3% from May 2021 to June 2022, further driving the market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the gestational trophoblastic disease market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GSK PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Perrigo Company PLC, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Array BioPharma Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Boston Biomedical Inc., DNAtrix Inc., Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc., Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Mendus AB, and AB Science S.A.

In May 2022, the Health Service Executive (HSE) National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) launched updated guidelines for gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD) at the European Organization for the Treatment of Trophoblastic Disease. This guideline integrates the best current research evidence with clinical expertise and patient values, aiming to improve care quality and reduce practice variation.

Trends in Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Market

The gestational trophoblastic disease market is expected to see steady growth, reaching $2.49 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Key trends driving this growth include:

• Shift Towards Personalized Medicine: Increased focus on tailored treatments.

• Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: Enhanced diagnostic techniques.

• Focus on Immunotherapies and Targeted Therapies: Development of new treatment modalities.

• Integration of Digital Health Technologies: Adoption of digital tools for better management.

• Rising Awareness and Education Programs: Increased efforts to educate and raise awareness about GTD.

Segments

• By Type: Hydatidiform Mole, Choriocarcinoma, Placental-Site Trophoblastic Tumor, Epithelioid Trophoblastic Tumor, Other Types

• By Treatment: Surgery, Chemotherapy, Suction Dilation And Curettage (D&C), Radiation Therapy

• By End User: Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gestational trophoblastic disease market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gestational trophoblastic disease market size, gestational trophoblastic disease market drivers and trends, gestational trophoblastic disease market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gestational trophoblastic disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

