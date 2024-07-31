Dr. Karthik Sabapathy of Axis Brain and Back Institute Launches Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that Dr. Karthik Sabapathy, a double board-certified pain management physician at the practice, has launched a cutting-edge regenerative medicine program to treat back and neck issues and other orthopedic conditions. This revolutionary program promises to provide better patient outcomes.
Dr. Sabapathy’s new program features advanced regenerative therapies that provide patients with non-surgical alternatives to treating back pain, neck pain, and various orthopedic conditions. With his extensive expertise and experience in pain management treatment, Dr. Sabapathy gives patients the highest standard of care with minimally invasive techniques that promote faster recovery times and reduced pain during the recovery period. Axis Brain and Back Institute continues to lead the field in comprehensive care with a multidisciplinary approach to spinal and brain health.
Each Axis Brain and Back Institute patient will receive a personalized treatment plan tailored to their conditions, giving them the best chance of a successful outcome. Dr. Sabapathy’s new regenerative medicine program underscores the practice’s commitment to keeping up with the latest medical advancements to provide cutting-edge care that gets results. With expert leadership and a dedication to quality patient care, those suffering from neck and back pain can expect long-lasting relief without invasive surgical interventions.
Anyone interested in learning about the cutting-edge regenerative medicine program or Dr. Sabapathy’s work can find out more by visiting the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or calling 1-817-502-7411.
About Axis Brain and Back: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical institute that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.
Company: Axis Brain and Back Institute
Address: 9525 N. Beach Street, Suite 405
City: Fort Worth
State: TX
Zip code: 76244
Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411
Fax number: 1-817-502-7412
