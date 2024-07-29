Minister Leon Schreiber commends multi-disciplinary law enforcement team that arrested the 95 Libyans in White River,

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, welcomes the arrest of 95 Libyans in White River who entered the country with visas that were acquired through misrepresentation in Tunis, Tunisia.

“One operation at a time, we must restore the rule of law. Following a major joint operation by Home Affairs, SA Police Service and other law enforcement authorities, the Department is on the ground ensuring that anyone who breached immigration laws is processed through the court. Respect our laws, or there will be consequences,” said Minister Schreiber.

Home Affairs has already cancelled the irregularly acquired visas and is working with other law enforcement authorities to look at all options, including deportation. The visa cancellation means that all the affected Libyans are now undocumented foreign nationals.

Minister Schreiber has instructed the Department to provide full support to this multidisciplinary effort.

The Department will be represented at the briefing this afternoon by the South African Police Service where more information will be made available.

