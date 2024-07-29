Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Aircraft Transparencies Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft transparencies market is projected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $1.38 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Despite the challenges faced, the market is anticipated to reach $1.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by increasing market expansion in emerging economies and the rising number of air passengers.

Rising Number of Air Passengers Drives Market Growth

The rising number of air passengers is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the aircraft transparencies market. Aircraft transparencies, including windshields, windows, canopies, and other transparent materials, are essential for aviation safety, functionality, and passenger comfort. For instance, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there will be 4.0 billion passengers worldwide in 2024, reaching pre-COVID-19 levels. This increase in air passengers is expected to drive the demand for aircraft transparencies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the aircraft transparencies market include General Electric Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Thales Group, and PPG Industries Inc. These companies are focusing on developing transparent conductive films to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in May 2022, CHASM Advanced Materials launched AgeNT transparent conductive films for display shielding applications, providing superior transparency and RFI/EMI protection.

Segments:

• By Material: Polycarbonate, Acrylic, Glass

• By Aircraft Type: Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation, Commercial Aviation

• By Application: Skylights, Landing Lights and Wingtip Lenses, Chin Bubbles, Canopies, Windows, Cabin Interiors, Windshields

• By End User: After Market, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft transparencies market in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its leading position due to strong demand from both military and commercial aviation sectors.

Aircraft Transparencies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Transparencies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft transparencies market size, aircraft transparencies market drivers and trends, aircraft transparencies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The aircraft transparencies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

