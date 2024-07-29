VAALCO Announces Posting of Interview With CEO George Maxwell on Its Web Site

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has posted the recording of a recent interview with its Chief Executive Officer and Director, George Maxwell, on its web site, www.vaalco.com, on the “News and Events” page under the “Investor Relations” tab.



Mr. Maxwell recently presented an overview of VAALCO and engaged in a detailed question and answer session hosted by Jasper Wijk, co-founder of Valpal, an investment advisory and research firm that recently initiated coverage of VAALCO.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

