Axis Brain and Back Institute Introduces New Neurosurgeon, Dr. Tanya Dixon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth, Texas, July 30, 2024: Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that it has recently added a new neurosurgeon to its roster. Dr. Tanya Dixon joined the practice on July 1, 2024, and is excited to provide exceptional care to her new patients.
Dr. Dixon is a crucial addition to the Axis Brain and Back Institute medical team. With over ten years of experience in neurosurgery trauma and minimally invasive spinal surgery, she continues the practice’s commitment to excellence in patient care. She has pioneered advancements in minimally invasive spinal procedures with cutting-edge treatment options that encourage healing without the invasive recovery required after surgery. Her patient-centered approach gives patients the personalized care they need while maintaining comfort and integrity.
Axis Brain and Back Institute constantly strives to strengthen their team by adding partners like Dr. Dixon, giving patients a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to brain and back health. Adding Dr. Dixon to the team is part of their ongoing efforts to expand patient care services and improve outcomes. In addition to providing patient care, Dr. Dixon will play a role in outgoing training and development programs for the other medical professionals on the team, strengthening their ability to care for patients and help them heal.
Dr. Saeid Aryan of Axis Brain Institute and Back states, "At Axis Brain and Back Institute, we strive to push the boundaries of minimally invasive spine surgery innovation while maintaining a compassionate, patient-first approach. Our mission is to deliver exceptional care that addresses our patients' immediate needs and enhances their overall quality of life. By integrating advanced technology with personalized treatment plans, we aim to set a new standard in spinal care."
Anyone interested in learning about Dr. Dixon and her work can visit the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or call 1-817-502-7411.
About Axis Brain and Back Institute: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical institute that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Their team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality care and enhance patient outcomes. They are dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.
Company: Axis Brain and Back Institute
Address: 9525 N. Beach Street, Suite 405
City: Fort Worth
State: TX
Zip code: 76244
Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411
Fax number: 1-817-502-7412
Brad
Axis Brain and Back Institute
+1 (817) 502-7411
info@axbbi.com
