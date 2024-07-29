Playing Cards and Board Games Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The playing cards and board games market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $16.95 billion in 2023 to $18.71 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. It will grow to $26.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This increase is attributed to the cultural and social significance of traditional games, limited historical entertainment options encouraging indoor gaming, and the evolution of iconic games like Monopoly and Scrabble.

Expansion of the Tabletop Gaming Community Drives Market Growth

The anticipated growth in the playing cards and board games market is propelled by several factors, including the expansion of the tabletop gaming community, which has gained traction through popular media and innovative hybrid board games. The integration of escape room experiences and the rise of board game cafes and experiential gaming spaces further boost market demand. The rise of augmented reality (AR) in game design and the emphasis on environmentally sustainable materials are notable trends enhancing market appeal. The growing disposable income, which facilitates consumer investment in premium and diverse gaming experiences, also significantly contributes to market growth. For example, a slight increase in disposable personal income in the US in August 2023 reflects the growing purchasing power for leisure activities.

Major Players and Key Trends

Leading companies in the playing cards and board games market include Walt Disney Company, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., and Hasbro Inc. These companies are at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into traditional games to create unique experiences. For instance, CubyFun’s JOYO, introduced in July 2022, combines AI with classic tabletop gaming to offer an immersive and interactive experience. This trend of blending technology with traditional gaming continues to gain momentum.

Playing Cards And Board Games Market Trends

Key trends shaping the playing cards and board games market include:

• Innovation in Game Design: Continuous development of new game mechanics and designs.

• Technological Advancements: Enhanced board game components driven by technological innovations.

• AR Integration: Augmented reality features that enrich gameplay.

• Sustainable Materials: Development of environmentally friendly game materials.

• Collaborations: Partnerships between board game designers and intellectual properties.

Playing Cards And Board Games Market Segments

The playing cards and board games market is segmented as follows:

• Product: Playing Cards, Board Games

• Age Group: Children, Teenagers, Adults

• Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• Application: Private, Game, Tournament, Online Platforms, Education, Therapy

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for playing cards and board games in 2023. Looking ahead, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing consumer interest and market expansion.

Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on playing cards and board games market size, playing cards and board games market drivers and trends, playing cards and board games market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The playing cards and board games market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

