Robotic Surgery Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic surgery services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.01 billion in 2023 to $1.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in use of surgical robots, growth in the number of healthcare facilities, favorable government legislations and increased healthcare spending and rapid growth in the elderly population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The robotic surgery services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing product launches, minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Robotic Surgery Services Market

Rise in chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the robotic surgery services market going forward. Chronic disease is a form of illness that lasts for three months or more and can deteriorate with time. Robotic surgery services are used for minimally invasive procedures to treat chronic diseases which are less pain, reduces scarring, and shorter recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the robotic surgery services market include Tenet Healthcare Corporation, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft Mbh, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Bangkok Hospital, Spire Healthcare Group PLC, Saudi German Hospitals Group.

Major companies operating in the robotic surgery services market are focusing on innovating products with technology, such as the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, to provide reliable services to customers. The Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System is used for robotic surgery services by providing an effective, minimally invasive alternative to both open surgery and laparoscopy.

Segments:

1) By Component: Systems, Accessories, Services

2) By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedics Surgery, Neurosurgery And Other Applications.

3) By End-Use: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgery Centers (Ascs).

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the robotic surgery services market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global robotic surgery services market share. The regions covered in the robotic surgery services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Robotic Surgery Services Market Definition

Robotic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgery in which doctors insert a succession of extremely small incisions and tiny surgical equipment into a patient's body. Robotic surgery is the process of performing a surgery using tools that are attached to a robotic arm. It is used to perform surgery with high precision.

