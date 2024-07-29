Feed And Animal Nutrition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feed and animal nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $499.76 billion in 2023 to $533.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in livestock farming, growth of meat and dairy consumption, rise in incomes especially in developing countries, increased migration to urban areas, favorable subsidies, and supportive policies for the agricultural sector, and global population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The feed and animal nutrition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $698.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer awareness about animal health and food safety, increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, growing aquaculture industry, rising pet ownership and the humanization of pets, and enhanced regulatory frameworks promoting animal welfare and food safety standards.

Growth Driver Of The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market

The increased consumption of meat, dairy, and poultry products is expected to propel the growth of the feed and animal nutrition market going forward. Meat, dairy, and poultry products refer to animal-derived food items, including beef, pork, chicken, eggs, milk, and cheese. The increasing consumption of meat, dairy, and poultry products can be attributed to the rising global population, changing dietary habits, and growing demand for protein-rich foods. The development of feed and animal nutrition solutions enhances the quality and productivity of meat, dairy, and poultry products, which contributes to sustainable farming practices, animal welfare, and overall food safety standards.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the feed and animal nutrition market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Tyson Foods Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited.

Major companies operating in the feed and animal nutrition markets are focused on developing innovative products, such as in-feed sweetening solutions designed to improve feed palatability and encourage feed intake during critical growth stages. In-feed sweetening solutions are additives used in animal feed to enhance its palatability and encourage consumption. These solutions often contain natural or artificial sweeteners to improve the taste of feed for livestock and pets.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fish Oils And Nutrition Lipids, Eubiotics, Carotenoids, Other Product Types

2) By Species: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Pets, Other Species

3) By Administrative Method: Oral, Topical, Injection

4) By Application: Veterinarians, Animal Feed Manufacturers, Households, Farms, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed and animal nutrition market in 2023. The regions covered in the feed and animal nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Feed And Animal Nutrition Market Definition

Feed and animal nutrition refers to the diet and dietary management of domesticated animals to ensure their health, growth, and productivity. This involves understanding and optimizing the nutrient content and balance in feed to meet specific animal needs while considering factors such as species, age, weight, and activity level.

Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed and animal nutrition market size, feed and animal nutrition market drivers and trends, feed and animal nutrition market major players, feed and animal nutrition competitors' revenues, feed and animal nutrition market positioning, and feed and animal nutrition market growth across geographies. The feed and animal nutrition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

