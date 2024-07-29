Gastroparesis Drugs Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Gastroparesis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Gastroparesis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastroparesis drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.09 billion in 2023 to $5.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to side effects of existing treatments, gastrointestinal motility research, clinical need, patient advocacy, and regulatory support.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gastroparesis drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the aging population, rising awareness and diagnosis rates, increase in healthcare expenditure, and government and private funding.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15812&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Gastroparesis Drugs Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the gastroparesis drugs market going forward. Diabetes presents as a persistent health issue marked by high blood sugar levels stemming from inadequate insulin production or the body's ineffective utilization of insulin. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, genetic predisposition, urbanization, and aging populations, compounded by limited access to healthcare and rising obesity rates worldwide. Gastroparesis drugs are frequently prescribed for diabetic patients to alleviate symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and delayed gastric emptying, common complications of diabetes affecting gastrointestinal motility. These medications aim to improve gastric function and enhance the quality of life for individuals with diabetes-related gastroparesis.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastroparesis-drugs-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gastroparesis drugs market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc.

Major companies operating in the gastroparesis drugs market are focusing on introducing innovative drugs, such as Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray is a medication used to treat symptoms of gastroparesis in adults, improving stomach emptying by enhancing gastrointestinal motility. It bypasses the gastrointestinal tract and is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the nasal mucosa.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs, Prescription Drugs

2) By Drug Class: Prokinetic Agents, Antiemetic Drugs, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

3) By Disease Type: Diabetic Gastroparesis, Post-Surgical Gastroparesis, Idiopathic Gastroparesis, Other Disease Types

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectables, Other Routes Of Administration

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Clinics, E-commerce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gastroparesis drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastroparesis drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Gastroparesis Drugs Market Definition

Gastroparesis drugs are medications used to manage and treat gastroparesis, a condition where the stomach's ability to empty its contents is delayed, causing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. These drugs typically include prokinetics to stimulate stomach motility, antiemetics to control nausea and vomiting, and medications to manage pain and other symptoms associated with the condition.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

