External Pacemakers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The external pacemakers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the shift towards less invasive surgical techniques, the demand for minimally invasive structural heart devices, ongoing training and education programs for healthcare professionals, rising healthcare expenditure, growing patient preference for non-surgical or minimally invasive treatment options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The external pacemakers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing aging population, growing awareness about heart health, the implementation of screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies for structural heart procedures, timely regulatory approvals for new structural heart devices.

Growth Driver Of The External Pacemakers Market

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the external pacemaker market going forward. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases involving the heart or blood vessels. There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases due to several factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits high in processed foods and sugars, increasing rates of obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and stress. The external pacemakers are used in cardiovascular diseases to regulate abnormal heart rhythms and improve cardiac function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the external pacemakers market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fluke Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Major companies operating in the external pacemaker market are developing innovative products, such as miniaturized pacemakers, to improve battery life and gain a competitive edge in the market. Miniaturized or leadless pacemakers are small electronic devices implanted in the heart to regulate its rhythm.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Dual Chamber

2) By Application: Bradycardia, Acute Myocardial Infarction

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the external peacemakers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the external pacemakers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

External Pacemakers Market Definition

An external pacemaker is a medical device used to temporarily regulate a patient's heart rate and cardiac output by delivering electrical pulses to the heart via electrodes attached to a patch placed on the chest. These devices are commonly employed to stabilize patients or to provide support during surgical procedures.

External Pacemakers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The External Pacemakers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on external pacemakers market size, external pacemakers market drivers and trends, external pacemakers market major players, external pacemakers competitors' revenues, external pacemakers market positioning, and external pacemakers market growth across geographies. The external pacemakers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

