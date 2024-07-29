PHILIPPINES, July 29 - Press Release

July 29, 2024 School opening: Gatchalian seeks effective rollout of MATATAG curriculum As public schools open for School Year 2024-2025, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure the effective implementation of the MATATAG Curriculum, which entails teachers' readiness and the availability of quality learning materials. Gatchalian emphasized the necessity of aligning pre-service training with the MATATAG curriculum. This alignment requires the activation of the revamped Teacher Education Council (TEC). The Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) mandates the TEC to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country and establish basic requirements for teacher education programs. "Matagal nating hinintay ang paglunsad ng MATATAG curriculum at ngayong sisimulan na natin ang pagpapatupad nito, mahalagang ibigay natin sa ating mga guro ang suportang kinakailangan nila," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Regarding the quality of learning materials, Gatchalian previously filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 972 to assess the DepEd's procurement of textbooks and learning materials following the Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM II) findings on textbook procurement woes. According to the report, since the introduction of the K to 12 curriculum in 2013, the DepEd has only managed to procure 27 of the 90 required textbook titles for Grades 1 to 10. EDCOM also found that only learners in Grades 5 and 6 have complete sets of textbooks for all subjects. The DepEd previously committed to deliver 80% of textbooks for Grades 1, 4 and 7 students by July 2024. This year's national budget allotted more than P700 million for the in-service training of public school teachers, administrators, and education support personnel. To support the implementation of the MATATAG curriculum, the allocation also covers professional development programs to train teachers from Kindergarten to Grade 10. School opening: Gatchalian pinatitiyak ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng MATATAG curriculum Sa gitna ng pagbubukas ng klase para sa School Year 2024-2025, hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) na tiyakin ang epektibong pagpapaptupad ng MATATAG Curriculum, kabilang ang kahandaan ng mga guro at ang pagkakaroon ng mga dekalidad na learning materials. Muling iginiit ni Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng ugnayan sa pagitan ng MATATAG curriculum at pre-service training o ang pagtuturo sa mga guro sa kolehiyo. Upang mangyari ito, kinakailangang tiyaking nagagampanan ng pinatatag na Teacher Education Council (TEC) ang mandato nito. Sa ilalim ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), mandato sa TEC na iangat ang kalidad ng mga programa para sa teacher education at magtalaga ng mga pamantayan para sa mga teacher education programs. "Matagal nating hinintay ang paglunsad ng MATATAG curriculum at ngayong sisimulan na natin ang pagpapatupad nito, mahalagang ibigay natin sa ating mga guro ang suportang kinakailangan nila," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Matatandaang inihain din ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 972 upang repasuhin ang pagbili ng DepEd ng mga textbooks at learnings materials. Kasunod ito ng lumabas na ulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), kung saan iniulat na 27 lamang sa 90 na kinakailangang textbooks para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10 ang nabili ng DepEd simula 2013. Lumabas din sa ulat ng EDCOM na mga mag-aaral lang ng Grade 5 hanggang Grade 6 ang may kumpletong set ng mga textbook para sa lahat ng mga subject. Tiniyak dati ng DepEd ang delivery ng 80% ng mga textbook para sa Grade 1, 4, at 7 pagdating ng Hulyo 2024. Sa ilalim ng budget ngayong taon, mahigit P700 milyon ang nilaan para sa in-service training ng mga guro sa pampublikong mga paaralan, mga administrador, at ibang mga kawani. Upang suportahan ang pagpapatupad ng MATATAG curriculum, bahagi ng naturang budget ang mga professional development programs para sa training ng mga guro mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 10.