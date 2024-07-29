Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical excipients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9,728.83 billion in 2023 to $10,378.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, a surge in the sale of generic drugs and rising advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13,399.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government initiatives, an increasing development of novel drugs, rising healthcare expenditure and a rapid growth in the elderly population will drive market growth.

Growth Driver Of The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The rise in biologics sales is expected to propel the pharmaceutical sterility testing market going forward. Biologics, or biological products refers to medicines derived from living organisms, including a variety of products such as vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins. Pharmaceutical excipients are used in biologics to enhance stability, improve formulation, and ensure optimal delivery of active biological agents.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pharmaceutical excipients market include BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Roquette Frères, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Kerry Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical excipient market are introducing advanced excipients such as Apisolex to streamline manufacturing and minimize API loss. Apisolex is a novel solubility-enhancing excipient technology that addresses and overcomes solubility challenges.

Segments:

1) By Product: Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Other Products

2) By Functionality: Fillers And Diluents, Suspending And Viscosity Agents, Coating Agents, Binders, Flavoring Agents And Sweeteners, Disintegrants, Colorants, Lubricants And Glidants, Other Functionalities

3) By Type Of Formulation: Oral Formulation, Topical Formulation, Parenteral Formulation, Other Formulations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America is the largest region in the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global pharmaceutical excipients market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the pharmaceutical excipients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Definition

Pharmaceutical excipients refer to components of a drug delivery system that are not active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) but have undergone acceptable safety evaluation. Excipients, which are not active themselves, allow the drug ingredient to be administered to the patient in the proper form and support the mode and site of action.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pharmaceutical excipients market size, pharmaceutical excipients market drivers and trends, pharmaceutical excipients market major players, pharmaceutical excipients competitors' revenues, pharmaceutical excipients market positioning, and pharmaceutical excipients market growth across geographies. The pharmaceutical excipients market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

