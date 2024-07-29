External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

External Ventricular Drain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The external ventricular drain market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.43 billion in 2023 to $4.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in neurosurgery, a rise in incidences of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), the aging population, and regulatory support and standardization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The external ventricular drain market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing neurological disorders, demand for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and focus on patient outcomes.

Growth Driver Of The External Ventricular Drain Market

The increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) is expected to propel the growth of the external ventricular drain market going forward. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to an injury to the brain caused by an external force, which can result in temporary or permanent impairment of cognitive, physical, and psychosocial functions. The increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries can be attributed to factors including rising participation in contact sports, higher rates of motor vehicle accidents, and an aging population prone to falls. TBIs can generate elevated intracranial pressure (ICP) due to swelling, hemorrhage, or the collection of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), all of which can result in additional brain damage. The external ventricular drain (EVD) helps to reduce these consequences by draining excess CSF and regularly monitoring ICP.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the external ventricular drain market include Medtronic Plc, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, Getinge AB, Elekta AB, Integra LifeSciences, ABIOMED, Raumedic AG.

Major companies operating in the external ventricular drain market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as advanced fluid management solutions, to advance the treatment of intracranial bleeding. Advanced fluid management solutions refer to technologies that improve upon the basic drainage function by incorporating active irrigation, targeted therapies, real-time monitoring, or other features to enhance treatment effectiveness and potentially improve patient outcomes.

Segments:

1) By Product: External Ventricular Drainage Set, Accessories

2) By Application: Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracranial Hemorrhage, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the external ventricular drain market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the external ventricular drain market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

External Ventricular Drain Market Definition

External ventricular drain (EVD) refers to a medical device used to relieve elevated intracranial pressure (ICP) by draining cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from the brain's ventricles to an external collection system. This helps prevent damage to brain tissues and alleviates symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and altered consciousness. This procedure is often utilized in patients with various disorders that lead to the accumulation of excess CSF within the cranial cavity.

