End Of Life Planning Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The end of life planning market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.75 billion in 2023 to $33.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased aging population, awareness of advance directives, chronic illness prevalence, economic uncertainty, and increased demand for professional guidance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The end of life planning market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness and education, rising healthcare costs, government policies and regulations, cultural shifts, and service provider expansion.

Growth Driver Of The End Of Life Planning Market

The increase in the proportion of individuals reaching retirement age is expected to propel the growth of the end-of-life planning market going forward. Retirement age is when a person is typically expected or required to cease full-time employment and may become eligible for retirement benefits. An increasing proportion of individuals reaching retirement age due to improved healthcare leads to longer life expectancy, the aging of the large baby boomer generation, and declining birth rates, reducing the proportion of younger individuals in the population. End-of-life planning is crucial for the retirement-age population to ensure their care preferences and treatment wishes are respected during their final stages of life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the end of life planning market include MetLife Inc., Service Corporation International (SCI), Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, TrustandWill, Dignity plc.

Major companies operating in the end-of-life planning market are focused on providing personalized and customized solutions, such as self-authored obituaries, to offer a user-friendly digital platform. A self-authored obituary is a written or recorded reflection on one's life and legacy, often prepared in advance as part of end-of-life planning.

Segments:

1) By Service: Funeral Services, Estate Planning, Digital Legacy Services, Grief Counseling And Support, Advanced Healthcare Directives, Other Services

2) By Demographic: Elderly Population, Middle Age Population, Young Adult

3) By Area: Urban, Rural

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the end of life planning market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the end of life planning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

End Of Life Planning Market Definition

End-of-life planning refers to the process of making decisions and arrangements for one's care, preferences, and affairs as one approaches the end of one's life or in anticipation of possible incapacity. This planning involves documenting and communicating one's wishes regarding medical care, financial matters, legal affairs, and personal preferences to ensure that one's desires are respected and carried out when one can no longer make decisions.

End Of Life Planning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The end of life planning market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

