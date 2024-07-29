Global Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair growth supplement and treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.19 billion in 2023 to $8.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in prevalence of hair loss conditions, increase in consumer awareness of hair health, growth in demand for natural and organic products, increased marketing efforts, the popularity of celebrity endorsements, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hair growth supplement and treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, advancements in technology, an expanding aging population, greater availability of products through online retail channels, and the influence of social media on beauty standards.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Market

Growth Driver Of The Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Market

The increase in the number of thyroid disorders is expected to propel the growth of the hair growth supplement and treatment market going forward. Thyroid disorders are health conditions characterized by either inadequate or excessive production of hormones by the thyroid gland or the emergence of abnormal growth within the gland. The prevalence of thyroid disorders is increasing due to factors such as environmental elements, genetic tendencies, and lifestyle alterations. Hair growth supplements and treatments are assisting people with thyroid disorders by managing the hair thinning or loss commonly linked to thyroid imbalances, offering a remedy to alleviate the impact of these conditions.

Explore The Report Store

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hair growth supplement and treatment market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., L'Oreal SA, Amway Corp., Church & Dwight Co Inc.

Major companies operating in the hair growth supplement and treatment market are developing innovative solutions, such as vegan hair supplements, to cater to the growing demand for plant-based and cruelty-free products, targeting health-conscious consumers who prefer natural and ethical options. Vegan hair supplements are plant-based products designed to promote hair growth and health without using any animal-derived ingredients.

Segments:

1) By Type: Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Devices

2) By Form: Tablets And Capsules, Gummies And Soft Gels, Liquids, Powders

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugstores And Pharmacies, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Men, Women

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hair growth supplement and treatment market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hair growth supplement and treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Market Definition

Hair growth supplements and treatments refer to products designed to stimulate and promote hair growth, prevent hair loss, and improve the overall health and appearance of hair. They typically contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other natural ingredients that target various aspects of hair growth and health.

Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hair Growth Supplement And Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hair growth supplement and treatment market size, hair growth supplement and treatment market drivers and trends, hair growth supplement and treatment market major players, hair growth supplement and treatment competitors' revenues, hair growth supplement and treatment market positioning, and hair growth supplement and treatment market growth across geographies. The hair growth supplement and treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

