SINGAPORE, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 29, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with RootData

OKX Wallet is now integrated with RootData , a pioneering Web3 asset data platform. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access RootData's comprehensive crypto asset information and analytics directly from their wallet interface.

RootData is dedicated to becoming a productivity tool for Web3 enthusiasts and investors, offering highly structured and readable on-chain and off-chain data for over 11,000 projects, 8,000 individuals, and 6,500 investment and financing activities. The platform presents data in a visual and structured manner through tags, ecosystems, and archives, making it a reliable source for more than 1 million users seeking information on Web3 projects.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to leverage RootData's extensive database and analytics tools to make more informed investment decisions. Users can now access detailed project information, track investment trends, and gain insights into the interconnections between people, capital, and assets in the crypto space, all without leaving their OKX Wallet interface. This collaboration enhances the research and analysis capabilities available to OKX users, potentially improving their ability to navigate the complex Web3 ecosystem.

