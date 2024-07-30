Christian Theological Seminary Celebrates 100th Anniversary: A Century of Faith, Justice, Affirmation, and Innovation

CTS celebrates 100th anniversary during '24-'25 school year, marking century of dedication to theological education, social justice, and community leadership.

A Legacy of Inclusivity and Social JusticeSince the opening of the Butler School of Religion in 1924 which would later become Christian Theological Seminary , CTS has offered theological education to "all students on an equal basis," including women, students of color, and those of varied theological worldviews. The institution was established with a commitment to the abolition of slavery and has consistently championed equality and respect for the dignity of all humankind. This commitment to inclusivity has been a cornerstone of CTS's mission and vision. Over the last 100 years, CTS has evolved into a beacon of inclusivity and social justice, establishing a role as a leader of progressive and diverse theological education.In its first 100 years, CTS has also been at the forefront of integrating counseling education with theological training. Since the Pastoral Care and Counseling programs were established in 1971, CTS has consistently advanced mental health and counseling education. The CTS Counseling Center, opened in 1967, continues to serve the public by offering accessible counseling services and a hands-on training environment for students and graduates. This commitment to counseling education and services underscores CTS's holistic approach to ministry and leadership, emphasizing the importance of mental and emotional well-being alongside spiritual growth.CTS has also become a central convener of like-minded citizens and organizations through the Faith & Action Project. Since 2017, the Faith & Action Project has worked to mitigate poverty and address systemic social justice issues by holding conferences open to the public, fostering coordination and collaboration to leverage community impact, and providing grants to nonprofit organizations working to break the cycle of poverty.Centennial Celebratory EventsTo commemorate this significant milestone, CTS will host four special centennial events throughout the academic year:1. October 10, 2024 – CTS Alumni Day: This event will include virtual and in-person experiences exploring the theme "Making an Impact in the Age of Misinformation."2. November 14, 2024 – CTS Centennial Chapel featuring Rev. Dr. Sharon Watkins: A special chapel service with former President and General Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Rev. Dr. Sharon Watkins preaching, celebrating the seminary's 100-year legacy of faith and service.3. February 6, 2025 – CTS Talks: John Green: A TED Talk-style presentation by New York Times best-selling author, digital creator, and Indianapolis resident John Green, who will discuss the intersection of public life and religious impact.4. May 31, 2025 – CTS Summer Fest: A culminating community celebration to honor a century of CTS's impact and celebrate the start of the next 100 years.About Christian Theological SeminaryChristian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully-accredited ecumenical graduate school open to all with historic roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). CTS offers master and doctoral degree programs through its School of Theology and School of Counseling, accessible mental health services through the Counseling Center, and collaboration to mitigate poverty and address systemic social justice issues through the Faith & Action Project.