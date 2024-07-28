Statement on the Designation of the Honorable Milton C. Lee Jr. As Chief Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement on the designation of Judge Milton C. Lee Jr. as Chief Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia:



“I congratulate Judge Milton C. Lee Jr. on being selected as Chief Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Judge Lee’s extensive experience and dedication to public service will be an asset to the Court and his leadership will be instrumental in addressing issues to ensure justice. I look forward to working with Judge Lee, and at the same time, I urge the Senate to approve the nominations before them so that we can finally fill Court vacancies.

“I also want to thank outgoing Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring for her years of dedicated service and leadership. She led the Court through many challenges, including the pandemic. The Superior Court has benefited from her leadership, and I wish her well.”

