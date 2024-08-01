Board Member, Trustee, and C-level Executive Ashwin Tirodkar Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Ashwin is a trustee/board member for several organizations, including The Economist Educational Foundation, a global educational charity arising from and backed by the Economist Magazine. He serves as a member of both the board finance committee and remuneration committee for The Access Project, a social mobility charity working with resource-poor students, and is a member of the board for Ascend Herts Limited, a community charity. Ashwin is the chief operating officer and finance director at NTree International, where he is responsible for finance, corporate governance, regulation, legal, and human resources. He has extensive experience as a social impact mentor and angel investor and began his career with Goldman Sachs in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States as an algorithmic trading strategist and financial engineer. Ashwin earned his MS in financial engineering from the University of Michigan, and his SB in mathematics from the University of Chicago. He holds the Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors (IoD) and is a fellow of the RSA - Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce
"Ashwin’s dedication to service and entrepreneurship is admirable and is highly valued in our community," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As he extends his board service across for-profit and not-for-profit entities, they will surely benefit from his leadership and commitment. We are proud to have him among our alumni."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® coursework gave me a broad understanding of cyber risk governance at a board level and has dramatically increased my ability to critically examine the cybersecurity infrastructure of the companies on whose boards I serve,” said Mr. Tirodkar. “This adds an invaluable dimension to my board work.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
