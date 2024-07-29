Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Maria Bothwell Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Maria now holds two of our global credentials, expanding her risk governance knowledge and adding to an already impressive resume, embracing the positive governance of risk-taking we teach.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Maria A. Bothwell of Washington, DC, in the United States.
Maria is the chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors for Toffler Associates, a strategic advisory firm founded by futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler. Prior to her work with Toffler Associates, she served as managing director and president new ventures for North Highland, a global consulting firm. Her work experience spans more than three decades with firms like E&Y, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, Litton Industries and Allconnect, a digital services company. She is Chair of the Advisory Board for Virgina Tech’s Engineering Education and has previously served on the Advisory Board for Virginia Tech’s Industrial and Systems Engineering Department. She actively volunteers to serve the homeless and hungry, and previously served as an advisory board member to the United Way of the National Capital Area, Executive Board for Boy Scouts of America National Capital Region, and a leadership board member for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Maria earned her MBA from the Virginia Tech – Pamplin College of Business and her BS in industrial engineering and operations research from Virginia Tech. She has executive education credentials from Harvard Business School and is a member of WomenExecs on Boards, through which she joined fellow members in a guided study cohort for the Certificate in Risk Governance® course. Maria also holds the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute.
“Maria now holds two of our global credentials, expanding her risk governance knowledge and adding to an already impressive resume,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She will continue to impact her clients’ work in positive ways, and even more so by further embracing the positive governance of risk-taking taught in our programs."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Experienced and interesting leaders taught this program through case studies which are relevant to current and future business challenges,” said Ms. Bothwell. “I found the integration of the cohort with case studies to be an effective learning component and complement to online materials,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®