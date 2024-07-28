Emerging Trends in Sustainable Automotive Technology : Flex Fuel Engine Market Projected to Hit $105.11 Billion by 2030

Flex Fuel Engine Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Flex Fuel Engine Market by Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, and Blend Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global flex fuel engine market was valued at $63.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $105.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%.

Flex-fuel engines are utilized to lower vehicle emissions, while reducing dependence on foreign oils. Flex-fuel engines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as for a variety of blended fuel applications. Flex-fuel engines can run on a mix of gasoline and other fuels. The growth in commercial vehicle fleet, expansion in transportation infrastructure, tightened government regulations, and rise in global automobile production have all contributed to a significant increase in flex-fuel engine production in recent years.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Cummins Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo

The factors, such as stringent environmental regulations, vehicle emission norms, and depleting fossil-fuel reserves are expected to drive the flex-fuel engine market. However, engine damage concerns, scarcity of flex-fuel stations, and development of electric & hybrid electric vehicles are the factors anticipated to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of sustainable automotive technologies and increased automotive performances on higher ethanol blends across the world are the factors projected to supplement the flex-fuel engine market’s growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By fuel type, the gasoline segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global flex fuel engine market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for low-cost sustainable automotive technologies across the globe. The report includes an analysis of the diesel segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2030. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global flex fuel engine market, owing to rise in awareness about the growing pollution and global warming scenario. The report includes an analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global flex fuel engine market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in government regulation to reduce vehicle emissions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By fuel type, the gasoline segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Based on blend type, the above E85 segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The rest of the world dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

