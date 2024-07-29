Carbon Numbers Launches Carbon Connect: The Gateway to Enabling Building Energy Efficiency
An energy management specialist has released a pioneering software solution to support and evidence energy efficiency, cost savings and carbon reduction.
Carbon Connect goes beyond monitoring and managing equipment; it naturally creates a roadmap for building efficiency and improvements that is completely secure but accessible anywhere.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDON, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the requirement for businesses to meet and evidence sustainable energy management compliance evolves, energy management specialist Carbon Numbers has released a pioneering software solution to support and evidence organisational efficiency, cost savings and carbon reduction.
— Neil Fright FIWFM, CEO Carbon Numbers
Whilst larger organisations must evidence ESOS compliance, research from the British Business Bank estimates that more than three quarters (76%) of small businesses have yet to implement comprehensive decarbonisation strategies.
Carbon Numbers has developed Carbon Connect to enable any organisation to seamlessly connect and monitor multiple Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) from one secure point of access. The solution is designed to enable organisations to merge multiple BEMS into one cloud-based platform within 30 days, identify gaps in energy data management and deliver actionable insights and a route to Net Zero within 90 days.
Carbon Numbers CEO Neil Fright, who is an Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Fellow and ESOS Lead Assessor says, “IWFM’s 2023 Sustainability Survey found that just 13% of facilities managers (FMs) were actively involved in the entire building energy management process. We wanted to develop a solution that worked around traditional barriers and make the process easier for FMs to own.
“Future-fit buildings will be driven by connectivity. Carbon Connect goes beyond monitoring and managing equipment; it naturally creates a roadmap for building efficiency and improvements that is completely secure but accessible anywhere through a remote secure connection that is ISO/IEC 27001 compliant.”
The Carbon Connect solution also includes a range of support services, including maintenance and strategic support with improving and reporting on building efficiency and carbon emissions.
Neil continues, “The solution is powerful, but what makes it exceptional is the support of our engineers and energy efficiency teams who can support clients with virtual service support, monitoring data and enable in-depth gap analysis to identify tactical energy-saving opportunities.”
In April 2024 Carbon Numbers partnered with IWFM to release the updated Energy Management Good Practice Guide. Their collaborative approach has enabled £45 million in energy reduction for clients in the last twelve years.
