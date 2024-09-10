Roger Thomas Redefines Luxury Design in Acclaimed Book 'Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration'

"Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration" Roger Thomas 2024

Exploring the Art of 'Evoca-Tecture': How Roger Thomas Transforms Spaces into Celebratory Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated interior designer Roger Thomas will host an exclusive book signing event for his critically acclaimed book Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration at the De Sousa Hughes Showroom in San Francisco on September 11th at 11:30-1pm 2024. Released in March 2024 by Renowned Publisher Rizzoli, the book has captivated design enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering a visual and narrative exploration of Thomas’s extraordinary career and groundbreaking approach to hospitality design.A Masterclass in Emotionally Charged DesignResort Style: Spaces of Celebration is a celebration of Roger Thomas’s iconic contributions to the world of luxury design. Divided into thematic sections such as Drama, Romance, Luxury, and Comfort, the book not only showcases his visually stunning creations but also reveals his philosophy of "evoca-tecture"—design that evokes powerful emotions through a harmonious blend of form, function, and storytelling.The book is a visual feast, featuring stunning photography from acclaimed photographers Barbara Kraft, Roger Davies, Russell MacMasters, and Francis George. Each image captures the essence of Thomas’s design ethos, which revolves around creating spaces that transcend mere aesthetics, transforming them into emotionally immersive environments. From grand hotel lobbies to intimate suites, Thomas’s work speaks to the deeper connections between people and their surroundings.Exploring the Iconic SpacesIn Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration, readers are taken on a journey through some of the world’s most opulent and innovative spaces. Thomas’s groundbreaking work for Wynn Resorts is a central focus, highlighting his designs for properties such as the Mirage, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas, and Wynn Macau. These spaces reflect Thomas’s unparalleled ability to fuse grandeur with intimacy, offering guests a sense of wonder, escapism, and emotional connection. "Design is about more than just creating beautiful spaces," Thomas says. "It’s about telling stories and evoking emotions that resonate with people long after they’ve left the room."Behind the Book: A Reflection of CraftsmanshipBeyond the stunning imagery, Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration also delves into Thomas’s collaborative process and his commitment to craftsmanship. The book shines a light on his work through The Roger Thomas Collection, a curated line of luxury furniture, lighting, and décor. Each piece in the collection reflects Thomas’s dedication to detail and his belief in the power of design to shape lived experiences.The book also offers insights into his collaborations with leading brands like Samuel & Sons, Boyd Lighting, and Rocky Mountain Hardware, showcasing how his designs continue to influence not just hospitality but also residential and commercial spaces worldwide.A Must-Have for Design EnthusiastsSince its release in March 2024, Resort Style: "Spaces of Celebration" has quickly become a must-read for anyone passionate about interior design, hospitality, and the intersection of luxury and emotion. More than just a portfolio of projects, the book captures the essence of Thomas’s groundbreaking approach to creating spaces that linger in memory and heart.Exclusive Book Signing Event at De Sousa Hughes ShowroomDesign aficionados and professionals will have the rare opportunity to meet Roger Thomas in person during his exclusive book signing at the De Sousa Hughes Showroom in San Francisco from September 11th from 11:30-1pm 2024. As part of the city’s Fall Art of Design festivities, the event will allow attendees to purchase signed copies of Resort Style: Spaces of Celebration and gain personal insights from one of the most influential designers of our time.Event DetailsRoger Thomas Book Signing – Resort Style: Spaces of CelebrationSeptember 11th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm⁠De Sousa Hughes Showroom⁠101 Henry Adams St UNIT 272⁠San Francisco, CA 94103⁠About Roger ThomasRoger Thomas is one of the most influential interior designers in the luxury hospitality sector. A five-time inductee into the Architectural Digest AD100, a member of the Interior Design Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the Hospitality Design Platinum Circle Award, Thomas has left an indelible mark on the industry. His work spans decades, and his designs for Wynn Resorts and The Roger Thomas Collection continue to shape the world of luxury design. For a deeper look into Roger Thomas's storied career read our article on Just Now News.Press

Legal Disclaimer:

