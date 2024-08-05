World peace possible by 2065 with Elon Musk’s help, says author

Author asks Elon Musk for help with new theoretical world peace system The PeaceMatrix™ Volume I - The mission to implement the world’s most revolutionary peace-building system and stop WWIII The PeaceMatrix™ Volume II - Writings on Israel and Entitativity

As World War 3 fears escalate, the inventor of a new peace-building system to solve all war amongst mankind seeks Elon Musk’s help to create world peace.

Humanity is in its Infancy in Understanding War” — Daniel Ben Abraham

UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As World War Three fears escalate with Russia and elsewhere, the inventor of a new global peace-building system designed to solve all war amongst mankind seeks Elon Musk’s help to create world peace.

Daniel Ben Abraham published his initial work in 2022 describing his brainchild “outside-the-box” system for world peace and security, entitled “The PeaceMatrix™ Volume I - The mission to implement the world’s most revolutionary peace-building system and stop WWIII”.

The book, available on Amazon, describes the fundamental concepts behind his new theoretical system for solving all of humanity’s wars between every nation, tribe, culture, religion, political group and ideology, preventing World War Three, and establishing literal, actual world peace.

Daniel has just released “The PeaceMatrix™ Volume II - Writings on Israel and Entitativity”, and publishes a Substack blog and blog on the Times of Israel, which apply his theories on how to create world peace to unfolding and escalating world events real-time.

In his writings, Daniel, who has a Juris Doctorate specialization in international law, explains his belief that the United Nations will be ineffective at preventing World War Three, similar to how the League of Nations failed to prevent World War Two. Daniel calls both the Russia-Ukraine War and Middle East War “escalating stalemates” that have potential to become World War Three unless resolved.

Daniel explains that wars are caused by moral questions humanity stumbles over and is unable to answer in time. His proposed solution, is a not a governing body, but a communication system to solve the problem of most human dialogue today being unconstructive. The PeaceMatrix™ is designed to turn conflicts into living, growing puzzles that dissect the outstanding questions of any conflict and allow global collaboration to harness and organize mankind’s best ideas. A quote on Daniel’s blog states, “We use one puzzle, to solve another puzzle. No more wars.”

Daniel has reached out to Elon Musk because he believes Musk’s open-mindedness, outside-the-box thinking, and engineering abilities will allow him to understand and help develop such a system. A new world peace building system can allow humanity more time to reach other planets, and to accomplish all our other goals. Daniel has not yet heard back, and hopes he can reach Musk and others to get the help he needs in time.

Daniel’s writings also describe his “PeaceMatrix™ Entitativity theory”. According to articles such as, “Humanity is in its Infancy in Understanding War”, mankind’s entire understanding of wars is “primitive.” According to his theory, neither individuals, nor soldiers, nor even leaders typically “decide” to go to war, and wars are not over land, money, religion, nor resources. Rather, group hive-mind ideological phenomenon over humanity's unanswered questions causes polarization, which leads humans to make errors of judgment that cause wars, as both sides each feel they need to defend themselves from a perceived greater threat in the other. Daniel’s writings explain his theory that understanding the independent behavior dynamics of subconscious collective mindsets, and being able to answer these questions with the PeaceMatrix™, are keys to predicting, preventing, and ending all wars, whether international, brewing civil wars, transnational terrorism, cultural, religious, or ideological.

His answer to Elon Musk’s “Where are the aliens?” question is, possibly, what he calls the “intelligence paradox” - the theory that, if aliens civilizations did exist, they may have all eventually destroyed themselves with their own weapons.

Daniel believes humanity can be the first not to. He is seeking the best minds to get involved and subscribe to his writings, and also donations to help fund his efforts to develop his World War Three prevention system.