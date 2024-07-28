St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005801
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-27-24 at 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street / Western Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: In-State Warrant (x2)
- Cocaine Possession
- Larceny from a Person
- Accessory Aiding in the Commission – Assault and Robbery
ACCUSED: Andrew Davis
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient – Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Main Street and Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, during which time they identified a passenger inside the vehicle to be Andrew Davis (37), who was known to be wanted on several felonious warrants. Troopers positively identified Davis and took him into custody shortly after without incident.
Investigation revealed Davis was wanted for the following charges: Cocaine Possession, Larceny from a Person, and Accessory Aiding in the Commission – Assault and Robbery (x2). He was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, 7/29/24, at 0830 hours, and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where he was held on $600 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-29-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $600
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819