St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005801

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-27-24 at 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street / Western Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: In-State Warrant (x2)

Cocaine Possession Larceny from a Person Accessory Aiding in the Commission – Assault and Robbery

ACCUSED: Andrew Davis

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient – Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Main Street and Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, during which time they identified a passenger inside the vehicle to be Andrew Davis (37), who was known to be wanted on several felonious warrants. Troopers positively identified Davis and took him into custody shortly after without incident.

Investigation revealed Davis was wanted for the following charges: Cocaine Possession, Larceny from a Person, and Accessory Aiding in the Commission – Assault and Robbery (x2). He was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, 7/29/24, at 0830 hours, and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where he was held on $600 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-29-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $600

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819