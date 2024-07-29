(Video) Iran: US Bipartisan Congressional Honors Rep Sheila Jackson Lee, Announces House Majority Support for the (NCRI)
On July 23, leading bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Capitol Hill to honor the legacy of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee while announcing House Majority support for the Iranian resistance.
In her address to the conference, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), highlighted the regime’s irreformable nature. She stated, “This regime is irreformable, and no one within it has the will or capability to reform it.” Mrs. Rajavi praised the bipartisan initiative of House Resolution 1148, calling it a valuable model against the mullahs’ regime, known for its brutal execution of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.
She also honored the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for her unwavering support of the Iranian Resistance, stating, “Her name and memory will forever remain in the hearts of freedom-loving people worldwide.” Rajavi underscored the importance of recognizing the struggle of the Iranian people and supporting the NCRI’s vision for a democratic, non-nuclear republic.
In her address, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi outlined three fundamental steps essential for a correct policy to confront the Iranian regime:
It recognizes the struggle of the Iranian people to overthrow the regime and the right of Iranian youth to defend themselves against the Revolutionary Guards.
Activating the snapback mechanism under Security Council Resolution 2231 to restore international sanctions on Iran.
I am placing the Iranian regime under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter as a serious threat to global peace and security.
Congressman Randy Weber, the initiator of House Resolution 1148, passionately condemned the Iranian regime’s hypocrisy and brutality. He celebrated the bipartisan support for H.Res 1148 and endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan.
Weber criticized the regime’s oppressive actions and called for the international community to hold the regime accountable. He urged, “We must support the Iranian people in their quest for a free and democratic Iran and hold the regime accountable for its egregious hypocrisy and violations.”
Congressman Brad Sherman from California remembered his colleague Sheila Jackson Lee and criticized the Iranian regime for its brutality. He highlighted the regime’s intensified repression since the murder of Mahsa Amini and called for continued international pressure. Sherman emphasized the importance of House Resolution 1148, supporting the Iranian Resistance’s Ten-Point Plan, and condemned the regime’s terrorism and internal repression.
He stated, “If you want to know a man, know him by his enemies. The Iranian regime’s relentless efforts to eliminate the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK),
Representative Tom McClintock highlighted the urgency of supporting the Iranian people’s struggle through House Resolution 1148. He warned of the regime’s nuclear ambitions and its threat to global peace.
McClintock called for continued sanctions and support for the Iranian Resistance’s Ten-Point Plan, emphasizing the need for a united front against the regime’s oppression.
He declared, “The fight of the Iranian people is our fight, and I’m convinced that the only alternative to a costly and bloody conflict is the collapse and overthrow of that regime from within.”
Congresswoman Judy Chu expressed her deep respect for the late Sheila Jackson Lee and emphasized her dedication to human rights and democracy in Iran.
Chu stated, “Sheila Jackson Lee was an incredible champion for human rights and democracy in Iran and all over the world. She made sure that members of Congress understood the level of oppression that the Iranian people experienced, from the 1988 massacre to the protests following Mahsa Amini’s killing.” She pledged to continue advocating for the Iranian people and supporting the Iranian Resistance’s fight for freedom.
Representative Gabe Amo, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, praised the organizers and highlighted the bipartisan initiative to support the Iranian people against the oppressive regime. “I am proud to join my colleagues in cosponsoring Representative Weber’s resolution condemning the Iranian regime,” he said.
Rep. Amo called for using every diplomatic tool to support the Iranian people’s fight for a peaceful and democratic Iran. He expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts to ensure the Iranian people achieve their aspirations and enjoy freedom. “We must do all we can to condemn the Iranian regime and prevent them from spreading continued chaos and destruction,” he concluded.
Congresswoman Val Hoyle honored Sheila Jackson Lee’s legacy and emphasized the importance of supporting the Iranian people’s right to freedom. She condemned the regime’s repression and sponsorship of terrorism and pledged continued support for the Iranian Resistance.
Hoyle affirmed, “It is imperative for the safety and security of our world that we ensure that the voices of the Iranian people are heard, that religious fundamentalism is not allowed to be pursued, that we keep the security of the world in mind in everything we do that we ensure that Iran does not get a hold of a nuclear bomb because we know they will use it.
Concluding her speech, Rep. Hoyle expressed bipartisan support for the Iranian Resistance and committed to standing with the Iranian people in their fight for democracy. “Know that in a bipartisan way, the people in the US Congress support you, appreciate you, and understand the great risk that you’re taking every day to step up,” she said.
Representative Glenn Grothman emphasized the need to hold the Iranian regime accountable and maintain international pressure. He highlighted the importance of House Resolution 1148, which calls for sanctions and supports Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan.
Rep. Grothman added, “We condemn the executions of as many as 30,000 political prisoners during the 1988 massacre, which were carried out under the fatwa by then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini to speedily kill all political prisoners, remain loyal to the main movement in the Iranian Resistance, MEK, with subsequent death commissions established on July 19, 1988, with the express purpose of carrying out a fatwa.”
Representative Danny Davis honored the memory of Sheila Jackson Lee, highlighting their close collaboration on various issues. Davis stated, “Sheila was the most energetic person I’ve ever known.”
Reflecting on their work together, Davis noted, “Every time the congressional Black Caucus lined up, I always lined up right behind Sheila. She was everywhere, wrote and led many letters, and spoke on almost any issue that came up.” He praised the Iranian American community for their pursuit of freedom and democracy.
