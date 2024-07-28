Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Helen of Troy, Owens & Minor, Salesforce, and Five Below and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its first-quarter revenue and profits, simultaneously slashing its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. Following this news, the Company's stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by 27% in pre-market trading.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)

On June 24, 2024, Owens & Minor announced that “the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has, at the request of the Company, resigned from his position as an officer of the Company, effective June 21, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. In pertinent part, Salesforce's reported $9.13 billion in revenue came in below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range and the current remaining performance obligation growth rate-a key bookings metric-came in below the company's outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

As a result, Salesforce's stock price declined over 20% at the close of trading on May 30, 2024.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)

On July 16, 2024, Five Below formally announced that Joel Anderson has resigned from his positions as President and CEO, as well as from his seat on the Board of Directors. Concurrently, the company projected a decrease of 6% to 7% in comparable sales for the fiscal second quarter ending August 3, 2024.

Following this news, the stock dropped 9% during afterhours trading on July 16, 2024.

