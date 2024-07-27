Man Arrested for Construction Site Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for construction site burglaries in Northwest.

On Friday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 7:18 a.m., the suspect entered a construction site office in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 24114358

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, at approximately 4:14 a.m., the suspects entered a construction site office in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 24114892

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, 28-year-old Antonini Flores-Diaz, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

The second case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

