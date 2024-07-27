Unbounded by Kris Lin Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards
Kris Lin's Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin's "Unbounded" as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Lin's work, which stands out as a benchmark for excellence in the industry.
The Unbounded office design showcases Lin's ability to create a multifunctional, integrated workspace that reflects the client's corporate spirit and functional needs. By breaking away from traditional enclosed offices, Lin's design offers a flexible, personalized experience that fosters collaboration, promotes innovation, and attracts top talent. This aligns with current trends in the Interior industry, where open spaces and adaptable environments are increasingly valued.
Lin's design distinguishes itself through its creative use of modern materials like mirrors and stainless steel, which visually expand the space and enhance its continuity. The "boundary-less" concept transcends traditional office limitations, creating an open and fluid work environment that facilitates interaction and communication. The functional bars within the space define movement flow, while the careful selection of materials and layout optimize the available space.
This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Kris Lin and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design and exploring innovative solutions. The Unbounded office design has the potential to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, showcasing the transformative power of thoughtful, human-centric design in the workplace.
Interested parties may learn more about the Unbounded design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161028
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, based in China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With two decades of experience, Lin has become a respected figure in the industry, known for his innovative approach and attention to detail.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design is a rare firm in China offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. The company adheres to a design philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation," and is committed to the exceptional presentation of its works.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria. These designs push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, serving as benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations of designers.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. It aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, providing a global platform for designers and brands to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardinterior.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here