Barry Bekkedam Announces Barry Bekkedam Scholarship for Deserving Students - Apply Now
Barry Bekkedam launches a $1000 annual scholarship for students, encouraging them to apply by November 15, 2024, with an essay on sports and decision-making.TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barry Bekkedam, a distinguished entrepreneur and former member of the Canada men's national basketball team, is proud to announce the launch of the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship. This annual scholarship aims to support deserving students in their pursuit of higher education by awarding $1000 to one outstanding applicant each year.
About the Scholarship
The Barry Bekkedam Scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, and a commitment to their community. By offering this scholarship, Barry Bekkedam hopes to empower future leaders and encourage them to achieve their full potential.
Application Details
Students interested in applying for the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship must submit a 600 to 700-word essay on the following topic:
"How has participation in sports influenced your decision-making skills, and how do you anticipate these skills will benefit you in your future personal and professional life?"
Applicants should reflect on their personal experiences in sports and discuss how these experiences have shaped their decision-making abilities. The essay should provide specific examples and illustrate how these skills will be valuable in their future endeavors.
Key Dates
Application Deadline: November 15, 2024
Award Announcement: December 20, 2024
Award Amount
The scholarship recipient will receive a $1000 award to be used towards their educational expenses.
Eligibility Criteria
Must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.
Must be currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university.
Open to both undergraduate and graduate students from any field of study.
How to Apply
To apply for the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship, students must complete the online application form available on the official scholarship website: barrybekkedamscholarship.com. The application form requires students to provide personal information, educational background, and upload their essay.
Selection Process
The scholarship committee will review all applications and select the recipient based on the quality of the essay, academic performance, and demonstrated leadership skills. The winner will be notified via email and announced on the scholarship website on November 20, 2024.
About Barry Bekkedam
Barry Bekkedam is a former professional basketball player known for his impressive career at Villanova University and as a member of the Canada men's national basketball team. After his athletic career, Barry transitioned into the financial sector, where he has successfully founded and managed several business ventures. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence have earned him a reputation as a trusted leader in the business world.
In addition to his professional achievements, Barry is passionate about giving back to the community. He regularly participates in charity events and has established the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship to support students in achieving their academic goals.
Contact Information
For more information about the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship and application details, please visit barrybekkedamscholarship.com or contact:
Barry Bekkedam
Founder of Barry Bekkedam Scholarship
Email: award@barrybekkedamscholarship.com
Barry Bekkedam encourages all eligible students to apply for this opportunity to receive financial support for their education. By investing in the leaders of tomorrow, the Barry Bekkedam Scholarship aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of deserving students.
