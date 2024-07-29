Toronto's Custom Suit Market Thrives: Insider Report Reveals Trends and Consumer Preferences [2024]
A great suit is more than style; it's a frame through which you see yourself and the world sees you”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Adejumo, renowned tailor and co-founder of Fari Hara in Toronto, has released a comprehensive report on the state of custom men's clothing in the city.
— Richard Adejumo
The report offers valuable insights into consumer preferences, market trends, and the future of bespoke tailoring in Toronto.
Key findings from the report include:
Weddings drive 70% of custom suit sales, with work and leisurewear accounting for 20%.
Wool remains the fabric of choice for Toronto's discerning gentlemen, prized for its versatility in the city's changeable climate.
Made-to-measure services dominate the market, with a ratio of 80:20 compared to true bespoke offerings.
Custom suits in Toronto typically range from $500 to $1,200, reflecting the value of personalized craftsmanship.
"A great suit is more than style; it's a frame through which you see yourself and the world sees you," says Adejumo, highlighting the psychological impact of custom clothing.
The report also notes a shift towards more casual styles and bolder choices in custom wear, influenced by global streetwear trends. However, classic elements like Oxford shoes and tasteful accessories remain staples in Toronto's custom clothing scene.
This insider's look at Toronto's custom suit market provides valuable information for fashion industry professionals, investors, and style-conscious consumers alike.
For more information or to request a copy of the full report, please visit: https://www.farihara.com/2024/07/custom-suits-trends-toronto/
Contact information:
5200 Yonge St 2nd Floor, North York, ON M2N 5P6
Richard Adejumo
Fari Hara
+1 416-270-1320
toronto@farihara.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube