MICHELE KANG ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF KYNISCA SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, LTD

First Global Multi-Team Women’s Football Organization Will Bring Unprecedented Investment to the Sport; Kynisca Innovation Hub will Invest in Sports Science Research to Train Females as Females

Paris, July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris, July 27th 2024 – Washington Spirit, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and London City Lionesses owner and innovator Michele Kang announced today the official launch of Kynisca Sports International, Ltd., the first multi-team global organization dedicated to women’s football, bringing unprecedented investment to the sport at a scale to drive lasting change. Inspired by Cynisca of Sparta, the first woman to be crowned in the ancient Olympics, Kynisca will usher in a new era for female athletic potential and the professionalization of women’s sports.

Driven by Kang’s personal commitment and business philosophy, Kynisca will provide female athletes with the infrastructure and means necessary for their success. This includes offering the best playing and training environments, appointing world-class technical staff, and driving innovation and sports science specifically for female athletes. ​With today’s announcement, Kang becomes the first person to own an international organization entirely dedicated to women's football. ​

“With the necessary backing, Kynisca aims to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams and embrace a career in football on a scale and level of professional success that should not be reserved only for their male peers,” said Michele Kang. “We will provide opportunities for girls and women worldwide to access high-level sport, reach their potential under the best conditions, and play football in the clubs of the global elite.” ​

The multi-team organization aims to bring together elite clubs and invest in other structures operating on the African, American, Asian and European continents in order to further innovation in women’s sports. Under Kynisca, each club will retain its own established identity, heritage and community. The new ownership will continue to invest strategically to upgrade infrastructure and grow the fan base for each club. In parallel, significant resources will be devoted centrally to developing capabilities that will be shared across all teams, such as performance science and technology, data analytics, global scouting, and sporting staff development. ​

Central to Kang’s vision will be the formation of the Kynisca Innovation Hub (KIH), whose mission is to revolutionize training methods through education and innovation to unlock female athletic potential. Today, only six percent of sports science research focuses on female athletes. KIH is dedicated to closing that gap, training females as females and building the largest female athlete health and performance hub in the world. The Kynisca platform will develop and incorporate a training concept unprecedented in women's football, based on the specifics of the female body, for the use and sharing of performance evaluation technologies, data analysis, globalized recruitment, and staff training. ​

“With so little investment in sports science focused on women, we have only begun to unlock the potential of female athletes on the pitch,” said Michele Kang. “Kynisca Innovation Hub will become a pioneer of female performance research - so we can stop training women as if they are simply small men - and unlock their true potential.”

About Kynisca Sports International, Ltd.

Kynisca Sports International, Ltd. is a pioneering global organization dedicated to women’s sports, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Kynisca’s mission is to transform women's football through unprecedented investment, proving its commercial viability and cultural impact around the world. The organization supports female athletes with state-of-the-art facilities, world-class technical staff, and innovative sports science through the Kynisca Innovation Hub, while preserving each club’s unique identity. Kynisca is the first global, female-owned, multi-club organization leading the way in women’s health innovation and entertainment while building a high-performance culture of excellence on and off the pitch. For more information, visit our website here.

About Kynisca Innovation Hub (KIH)

The Kynisca Innovation Hub (KIH) is a global, innovative center dedicated to revolutionizing training methodologies for female athletes through cutting-edge research, education and innovation. With only six percent of sports science research focused on women, KIH aims to unlock female athletic potential by establishing the largest female athlete health and performance hub globally. As part of Kynisca’s mission to transform women’s football and support female athletes, KIH tailors performance evaluation and training to the specifics of the female body, pioneering a holistic model that will disrupt the women's sports industry. For more information, visit our website here.

