Pimentel: Heartfelt Relief: Senate spouses extend help to flood victims in Marikina

Heartfelt Relief: Senate spouses extend help to flood victims in Marikina

Heart Evangelista, President of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI), and Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates and Vice President of SSFI, led on Friday a relief distribution event at Sto. Niño Elementary School in Marikina City.

The senate spouses led by Evangelista distributed essential relief goods to the displaced families and evacuees affected by recent floods in Metro Manila. Marikina is among the hardest hit by super typhoon "Carina".

"We are committed to providing assistance to those in need, especially during times of crisis," said Pimentel.

"Together, we can overcome these challenges and emerge stronger," PBBM's special envoy added.

Evangelista and Pimentel were joined by Nancy Dela Rosa and Undersecretary Emily Villar, who together helped distribute the food and other supplies to the evacuees.

The SSFI continues to work closely with local authorities and various organizations to provide aid and support to those affected by the recent typhoon, Pimentel added.