Submit Release
News Search

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,882 in the last 365 days.

Pimentel: Heartfelt Relief: Senate spouses extend help to flood victims in Marikina

PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release
July 26, 2024

Heartfelt Relief: Senate spouses extend help to flood victims in Marikina

Heart Evangelista, President of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI), and Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates and Vice President of SSFI, led on Friday a relief distribution event at Sto. Niño Elementary School in Marikina City.

The senate spouses led by Evangelista distributed essential relief goods to the displaced families and evacuees affected by recent floods in Metro Manila. Marikina is among the hardest hit by super typhoon "Carina".

"We are committed to providing assistance to those in need, especially during times of crisis," said Pimentel.

"Together, we can overcome these challenges and emerge stronger," PBBM's special envoy added.

Evangelista and Pimentel were joined by Nancy Dela Rosa and Undersecretary Emily Villar, who together helped distribute the food and other supplies to the evacuees.

The SSFI continues to work closely with local authorities and various organizations to provide aid and support to those affected by the recent typhoon, Pimentel added.

You just read:

Pimentel: Heartfelt Relief: Senate spouses extend help to flood victims in Marikina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more