Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,884 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros, Pangilinan, Aquino and Diokno lead relief distribution for Pasig City flood victims

PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release
July 27, 2024

HONTIVEROS, PANGILINAN, AQUINO AND DIOKNO LEAD RELIEF DISTRIBUTION FOR PASIG CITY FLOOD VICTIMS

Senator Risa Hontiveros, together with former Senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino, and Atty. Chel Diokno, personally led the distribution of relief goods for residents of Pasig City affected by heavy floods following super typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) on Friday.

Typhoon Carina recently swept through the region, displacing thousands of residents. Hence, a state of calamity has been declared in the National Capital Region.

"Marami ang nasalanta dito sa siyudad ng Pasig, kaya napakaimportante na magsama-sama para tulungan ang komunidad. Together with former senators Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Atty. Chel Diokno, we are here to provide support, comfort, and hope to those who need it most," Hontiveros said.

You just read:

Hontiveros, Pangilinan, Aquino and Diokno lead relief distribution for Pasig City flood victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more