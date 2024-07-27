HONTIVEROS, PANGILINAN, AQUINO AND DIOKNO LEAD RELIEF DISTRIBUTION FOR PASIG CITY FLOOD VICTIMS

Senator Risa Hontiveros, together with former Senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino, and Atty. Chel Diokno, personally led the distribution of relief goods for residents of Pasig City affected by heavy floods following super typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) on Friday.

Typhoon Carina recently swept through the region, displacing thousands of residents. Hence, a state of calamity has been declared in the National Capital Region.

"Marami ang nasalanta dito sa siyudad ng Pasig, kaya napakaimportante na magsama-sama para tulungan ang komunidad. Together with former senators Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Atty. Chel Diokno, we are here to provide support, comfort, and hope to those who need it most," Hontiveros said.