July 27, 2024 Gatchalian: Amendments in EPIRA should result in lower electricity prices Senator Win Gatchalian said any amendment in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) should result in lower electricity prices for the benefit of consumers who continue to endure high electricity prices. "We need to be able to provide not just a steady and sufficient supply but also affordable energy for our consumers. Any amendment in the EPIRA law should be geared towards reducing the price of electricity," said Gatchalian, who noted that electricity prices in the country remain at high levels. The senator made the statement following President Marcos' call for a review of EPIRA in his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA). Gatchalian said he supports the President's call to amend EPIRA to address issues hounding the energy sector including high prices. According to the lawmaker, EPIRA should be amended to give the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) more teeth in enforcing accountability among industry players who fail to deliver their mandate. "ERC plays a critical role in the industry and we want strong provisions in EPIRA that would empower ERC to regulate industry players effectively," he said. Gatchalian stressed that the ERC should have enough power to enforce its mandate of protecting the interest of consumers and its charter should foster independence, transparency, and accountability. "Dapat maging malinaw ang accountability ng mga industry players at magkaroon ng penalty na mararamdaman talaga ng mga violators," he said. Gatchalian: Pag-amyenda sa EPIRA dapat magresulta sa pagbaba ng presyo ng kuryente Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na anumang pag-amyenda sa Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) ay dapat magresulta sa pagbaba ng presyo ng kuryente para sa kapakanan ng mga konsyumer na patuloy na nagtitiis ng mataas na presyo ng kuryente. "Kailangan nating makapagbigay hindi lamang ng matatag at sapat na suplay kundi maging ng abot-kayang enerhiya para sa ating mga mamimili. Ang anumang pag-amyenda sa EPIRA ay dapat nakatutok sa pagbaba ng presyo ng kuryente," ani Gatchalian, na sinabing ang presyo ng kuryente sa bansa ay patuloy na nasa mataas na lebel. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng panawagan ni Pangulong Marcos sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na kinakailangan nang repasuhin ang EPIRA. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na sinusuportahan niya ang panawagan ng Pangulo na amyendahan ang EPIRA upang matugunan ang mga isyu tungkol sa sektor ng enerhiya kabilang na ang mataas na presyo. Ayon sa mambabatas, dapat amyendahan ang EPIRA para mabigyan ng mas maraming ngipin ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) laban sa mga industry players na bigong magpatupad ng kanilang mandato. "Malaki ang papel ng ERC sa industriya at gusto natin ng mas matibay na probisyon sa EPIRA na magbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa ERC na magregulate ng mas maigting," sabi niya. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang ERC ay dapat magkaroon ng sapat na kapangyarihan upang ipatupad ang mandato nito na protektahan ang interes ng mga mamimili at ang charter nito ay dapat magsulong ng kalayaan, transparency, at accountability. "Dapat maging malinaw ang accountability ng mga industry players at magkaroon ng parusa na mararamdaman talaga ng mga violators," he said.