Digestive Bitters Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.5% CAGR

Digestive bitters market projected to grow to $2.1 billion by 2032, driven by increasing demand for digestive health support and traditional remedies.

The growing awareness of digestive health and the benefits of traditional remedies are driving the expansion of the digestive bitters market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digestive Bitters Market," The Digestive Bitters Market Size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75344

Digestive bitters are designed to aid in signaling the taste bud to create more saliva in order to support the digestive system as saliva plays a crucial role in the breakdown of food. They are typically sold in bottles and contain a blend of herbs or roots like burdock root, dandelion, bitter melon, and wormwood along with a base of alcohol and vinegar. It helps to aid during digestive problems and mitigate symptoms of indigestion. The evidence of studies shows that digestive bitters help to regulate hormones associated with gut health and increase gut mobility. Moreover, digestive bitters are in use for centuries in Chinese and Ayurveda medicines to support overall gastrointestinal health. They are consumed in small doses and simply stimulate the bitter receptor in the mouth, tongue, gall bladder, and pancreas so that stomach acids, bile, and enzymes will quickly break down the food and boost the absorption of nutrients and minerals. It is produced through a counter-current extraction process, which is a proprietary technology that gently produces liquid extracts and concentrates without sacrificing flavor and botanical qualities.

The digestive bitters market is analyzed based on type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into true bitter, aromatic bitter, and nutritive bitter. Among these, the aromatic bitter segment occupied the major Digestive Bitters Market Share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the Digestive Bitters Market Forecast period. Aromatic bitters are herbal preparations and are commonly used to support healthy digestion.

According to Digestive Bitters Market Trends, they are consumed in small amounts before or after meals and effectively help to stimulate the digestion process. In addition, these bitters contain tried-and-true herbal constituents that have long been used as gastrointestinal tonics, circulatory stimulants, blood sugar regulators, and antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral agents. Moreover, the flavor profiles of aromatic digestive bitters and their attractive scent have caught the attention of consumers.

By packaging, it is segregated into plastic bottle, tetra pack, cans, and glass bottle. The glass bottle segment held the major share of the market in 2022. Glass bottle is one of the most popular packaging methods in the digestive bitters market. The glass bottles are engineered with consumer convenience in mind and include user-friendly features like straws or easy-to-open tops. Moreover, the numerous characteristics imposed on glass bottles, such as their non-chemical reactivity, lightweight, transparency, strength, and others, are significantly boosting this market's growth. In addition, small glass vials or tincture dropper bottles are ideal for digestive bitters because they are extremely concentrated in nature and used in very small amounts. The packaging of the bitters in glass bottles makes it simple to measure and dispense the correct amount.

📍𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/75344



✅ 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the aromatic bitter segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $638.1 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $952.9 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

• By packaging, the glass bottle segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $439.9 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $660.8 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.2%.

• Region-wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $544.6 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $806 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.0%.

The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, causing shortages of some ingredients and delays in production and distribution. In addition, the pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with many people staying at home and preparing herbal solutions themselves. These changes in consumer behavior may have had both positive and negative impacts on the digestive bitters market.

The major players analyzed for the digestive bitters industry are Venus Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Quicksilver Scientific, Inc., Urban Moonshine, Herbal Supplies Pty Ltd., Granary Herbs Ltd., St. Francis Herb Farm, Botanica, Zizia Botanicals, Arete Earth Based Wellness, Equinox Botanicals, Flora Health Shop, Hella Cocktails, Bittersberg, Nanton Neutraceutical Ltd, and Nature's Way.

📍𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e25d74c710ae43aab5d15af3d920c3b2

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket, convenience store, over-the-counter, and online store. Among these, the supermarket segment has occupied the major share of the market in 2022. The rise in affordability of the growing population along with purchasing parity has accelerated the growth of the supermarket segment of the digestive bitters market. Moreover, they are designed in a way to provide a convenient and one-stop solution for consumers. Owing to their wide selection of digestive bitters products, supermarkets are the preferred retail outlet for digestive bitters. In addition, the products being sold come from various brands and have various formulations. Along with the nutritional and health supplement department, the health and wellness section of the supermarket also has digestive bitters. In addition, the personnel at supermarkets offer pertinent product information, which increases sales through this distribution channel.

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/