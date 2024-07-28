Maintain The Flame LLC Announces Upcoming Book Release: 'My SOUL is Not for Sale'
Dr. B's new book, "My SOUL is Not for Sale," launches next week, urging readers to pursue their purpose beyond financial success with Maintain The Flame LLC.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintain The Flame LLC, a company dedicated to fostering authenticity, employee engagement, and leadership development, proudly announces the upcoming release of "My SOUL is Not for Sale," a new book by renowned author and keynote speaker, Dr. B. Scheduled for release next week, this inspiring new work invites readers to reconnect with their personal purpose and reignite their passion for a fulfilling life.
In a world where many individuals struggle with the balance between professional demands and personal satisfaction, Dr. B’s latest book offers a poignant reminder of the intrinsic value of one’s life purpose. "My SOUL is Not for Sale" challenges the notion that financial success alone can bring true fulfillment and emphasizes the importance of staying true to one’s personal mission, no matter the external pressures.
Dr. B, a speaker, author, and educator, brings her rich experience and profound insights to this new publication. Known for her inspiring and motivational speeches, Dr. B has built a career in helping others discover and pursue their true passions. As a first-generation college graduate and the first Black woman to hold the title of Ms. Austin USA in the 1990s, she exemplifies the power of breaking free from conventional expectations and pursuing a path aligned with one’s innate passions.
"The purpose of this book is to remind people that their soul and life purpose are not commodities to be bought or sold," Dr. B explains. "Instead, our personal missions are priceless and should guide us throughout our lives. My hope is that readers will find renewed inspiration to pursue their passions and live authentically."
Through "My SOUL is Not for Sale," Dr. B offers readers practical advice and motivational insights designed to help them overcome distractions and align their lives with their deepest values. The book serves as both a call to action and a source of encouragement for those seeking a more meaningful existence.
Maintain The Flame LLC, led by Dr. B, continues its commitment to promoting authenticity and leadership development in individuals and organizations alike. With this new release, Dr. B aims to further inspire and support those on their journey toward personal and professional fulfillment.
