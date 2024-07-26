Weekly Traffic Update: July 26, 2024

N. 2nd and N. 3rd Street Pavement Maintenance project begins week of July 29

Beginning the week of July 29, City Contractors will reduce N 2nd/N 3rd St. to two lanes from the UPRR railroad overpass to the KTA entrance for I-70 to begin street maintenance work. Lincoln St. will be closed at N 2nd St. to through traffic and a detour will be provided.

The City anticipates this project to end in late-spring 2025, pending weather or other delays.

11th St. to close July 29 for storm sewer work

Beginning Monday, July 29, City contractors will close 11th St. to thru traffic between Connecticut St. and Delaware St. and will fully close 11th St. at New York St. to complete storm sewer work in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end September 13, pending weather or other delays.

23rd St. lane drop for fiber optic installation

Beginning Monday, July 29, contractors for WANRack will close the outside lane of 23rd St. from east of Louisiana St. (starting at the entrance to Dunkin Donuts) to the west of Louisiana St (ending at the entrance to Checkers) for the installation of fiber optic cable.

Traffic on the south side of the Louisiana St. and 23rd St. intersection will not be impacted.

This lane closure will be in effect from 9 am to 4 pm. The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, August 2, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org