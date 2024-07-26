When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Produce

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes

Reason for Announcement: Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Summary of Recall: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc. (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items:

Product Name Barcode UPC Best By Date Pico/Guac Combo 850054894434 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz 850053685552 7/10/2024 to 7/25/2024 Chopped Cilantro 2 oz 850053685446 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz 850053685422 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Jalapeno 7 oz 850053685361 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz 850053685347 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz 850053685385 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz 850053685781 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Grilling Vegetables 19 oz 850053685842 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz 850053685897 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz 850053685880 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz 850053685965 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz 850053685958 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz 850053685941 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Salsa Medium 16 oz 850053685989 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024 Salsa Mild 16 oz 850053685972 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024 Snacking Peppers 12 oz 850053685538 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz 860010507131 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Vegetable Kabob 27 oz 850053685859 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

What You Should Do: Consumers should not consume and discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.

Contact the Kroger Customer Support Line: 1-800-576-4377

Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri, 7am – Midnight EST

Sat-Sun, 7am – 9:30pm EST