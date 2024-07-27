Submit Release
Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Plumas, Butte and Tehama counties due to fires

Among other provisions, today’s proclamation supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace driver’s licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates. It also allows the waiver of certain statutes and regulations so that hospitals, adult and senior care facilities, home care organizations and other care facilities impacted by the fires can continue to provide services and, if necessary, provide care to patients or residents displaced from other facilities by the fires.
 
A copy of the proclamation can be found here.
 
Governor Newsom earlier this month proclaimed a state of emergency in response to the Thompson Fire and the state has also secured Fire Management Assistance Grants to support the response to the ThompsonFrench and Hawarden fires.

Visit CAL FIRE’s website for the latest on current wildfires, including information on evacuation orders and warnings.

